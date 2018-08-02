Huddersfield Town Boss Wagner Remains Coy on Exit Talk Amid Rumours of Hoffenheim Interest

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has responded coyly to suggestions that he is Hoffenheim's number one candidate to replace Julian Nagelsmann at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

In a candid interview with SportBild, the German manager was questioned over whether he'd like to take over at the Bundesliga after another season in the Premier League.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Wagner said: ""The fact that I extended my contract was a clear sign that I am very well. In the coaching job, the three years that I am now in Huddersfield are already a long time.





"I cannot say if I will be there for such a long time. Longer planning is always very difficult in football. I don’t have a career plan. I never imagined that I would train the second team of Borussia Dortmund, or a team in England – certainly not in the Premier League. Therefore I am completely open for everything.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Of course, the Bundesliga is exciting. I was born and raised in Germany. I don’t want to exclude that. But if that doesn’t happen, I’ll still be a happy person. This (interest in services) at least shows that what I did in England has been seen in Germany."

The 46-year-old's comments appear to suggest that he could well leave the Terriers after the current campaign. Wagner has repeatedly claimed that his main aim this season will be Premier League survival, which suggests that he has doubts over the club's ability to compete in the English top tier on a long-term basis, without significant improvements being made to the side.

Meanwhile, the Terriers look set to miss out on their key target Anthony Limbombe, after the Club Brugge forward failed to agree personal terms with the club over a potential move to the Premier League. So far this summer the Yorkshire side have recruited shrewdly, bringing in the likes of defender Terence Kongolo, and forward Adama Diakhaby.