Journalist Claims Marco Silva Has Told 4 Everton Stars to Train Away From First Team

Everton manager Marco Silva has told Ashley Williams, Kevin Mirallas, Cuco Martina and Nikola Vlasic to train away from the first team, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

The Times' northern football correspondent relayed the news via his Twitter account, suggesting that the former Watford boss is looking to continue implementing some major changes at the club in what remains of the transfer window.

Ashley Williams, Kevin Mirallas, Cuco Martina and Nikola Vlasic have been told to train away from Everton’s first team squad by Marco Silva. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 2, 2018

The Toffees have already let a number of first teams leave Goodison Park, with the likes of Wayne Rooney, Ramiro Funes Mori, Joel Robles and Davy Klaassen been deemed surplus to requirements at the Merseyside club, although more are now expected to leave.

Vlasic struggled to adapt in his first season in England, failing to score in 12 Premier League

appearances, while Mirallas spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Olympiacos featuring for Everton only five times in the league prior to his loan move.

Martinez and Williams were far more prominent figures for Everton last season, making 21 and 24 appearances in the Premier League respectively, and despite appearing to be frozen out, the Welsh centre back looks to have found himself a new club.

SKY SOURCES: @Everton defender Ashley Williams to have @stokecity medical today ahead of season-long loan move #SSN pic.twitter.com/luHbOAoxaQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 2, 2018

According to Sky Sources, Williams is expected to join Stoke City on a season-long loan deal, as he looks to help the Potters return to the Premier League at the first time of asking following relegation to the Championship last season.

While the loan deal of Williams is expected to go through, there is no confirmation as to whether Badou N'Diaye will go in the other direction, as recent reports linked the midfielder with a move to Everton.