Liverpool Consider Sale of £15m Forward With West Brom Currently Leading Race

Liverpool striker Sheyi Ojo may be leaving Anfield before the end of the transfer market, whether on a permanent deal or a season long loan.

The young attacker is in France with the team on their training camp and has featured in Liverpool's lineup during their recent tour of America, also scoring against rivals Manchester United last weekend.

However, Goal suggest that Ojo may be set once again for another loan move, though it remains to be seen whether it will be temporary or if instead the striker will find a new permanent club.

Whilst boss Jurgen Klopp says that 'it would make sense for him to go on loan' and that Liverpool do not intend to definitively bid farewell to the 21-year-old, the Reds may be ready to sell the Under-20 World Cup winner if a satisfactory offer is presented.

The Champions League finalists are willing to take into consideration potential offers around £15m, with a few Championship clubs reflecting on whether to break their piggy bank to secure the youngster.

Top on the list of the teams allegedly interested in Ojo are West Bromwich, as the Baggies try to build a competitive squad to immediately bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

West Brom would prefer to take Ojo to the Hawthorns through a loan-to-buy deal, with the option of paying the Reds £15m next season when the Baggies hope to be back in the first tier of English football. Alongside Darren Moore's team, other ambitious clubs such as Stoke, Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Nottingham Forest are keeping an eye on the young talent.

Ojo already has valuable experience in the Championship, as he returns from a successful campaign at Fulham, although his time at the Cottagers was overshadowed by a shoulder injury. The 21-year-old still managed to score four goals in 22 appearances.