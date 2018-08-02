Liverpool's Alisson Makes Shirt Gesture to Reds Goalkeeper Loris Karius Before Debut Against Napoli

Alisson recently joined Liverpool for a world-record fee and has already shown his class, days before his debut with his new team against Napoli.

The Brazilian goalkeeper, who impressed Europe with his former club Roma during last season's Champions League and Serie A campaigns, is set to be the Reds' starting goalkeeper.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Loris Karius, who has battled with Simon Mignolet for the Reds' goalkeeper spot in recent seasons, is inevitably leaving the position to the new arrival, following in particular his evident bloopers in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

While the German stopper will see less game time on the pitch next season, reports claim that Karius will not be dropping his number one shirt - generally emblematic of a team's starting goalkeeper.

According to Esporte UOL, Alisson has opted for the number 13 out of respect for his new colleague, still psychologically worn out after the infamous night in Kiev. The 25-year-old will keep the number 13 unless Karius moves before the end of the transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp appears to be willing to loan his compatriot stopper and sell Mignolet, with Barcelona interested in signing the Belgian. Contrastingly, Karius is reportedly being courted by Bayer Leverkusen.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

If the future of the German goalkeeper is away from Anfield, the number shirt will become vacant and Liverpool's new star stopper Alisson can claim it without upsetting any teammates.