Man Utd Target Toby Alderweireld Confirms Spurs Pre-Season Training Return Amid Exit Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has announced that he's returning to his club to prepare for the upcoming season, despite being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

Speaking to HLN Sport, via the Evening Standard, the Belgium international confirmed his participation in Spurs' pre-season preparations: "I will return to London this weekend for the start of pre-season with my club.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Like many Premier League players, Alderweireld's return has been delayed following his international side having a strong run in the 2018 World Cup.





The 2017/18 campaign was a difficult time for the 29-year-old, who missed much of the season through injury. The player reportedly turned down a contract extension, which is believed to have caused his manager Mauricio Pochettino to exclude him from the side. Alderweireld's current deal contains a clause which would allow him to leave for just £25m next year.





It remains to be seen whether Spurs will look to cash in on the player this summer, or lose him for a price well below his value in the future. The club are believed to be demanding in excess of £55m for his services, and Man Utd are currently the frontrunners to seal the deal. However, the Red Devils may look to bring in Barcelona's Yerry Mina as a more cost effective option.

In other news, Chelsea are believed to be launching a late effort to challenge Spurs for the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. Pochettino's side have been the strong favourites to wrestle away the Villains' talisman, but the Blues are now thought to be plotting a move to snatch the 22-year-old from under Spurs' noses in a £20m deal.