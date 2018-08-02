Napoli Eyeing Move for Spurs Defender Serge Aurier if Bid for Man Utd Outcast Fails

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Napoli will chase Tottenham right back Serge Aurier if they are not able to clinch Italy international Matteo Darmian from Manchester United.

Aurier has been on pre-season tour with Spurs and is trying to impress boss Mauricio Pochettino, taking advantage of Kieran Trippier's absence who is still recovering from his impressive World Cup campaign. 

The Ivorian defender may well be in pole position to start in Tottenham's first clash of the season against Newcastle, but his English teammate could replace him as soon as he gets back to full form.

Joe Scarnici/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Carlo Ancelotti has identified Aurier as an ideal addition to the Azzurri backline in case Napoli fail to land Darmian, for whom they are reportedly in the process of making a revised bid. 

The Italian giants are on the hunt for someone to battle with Albania international Elseid Hysaj for a first-team spot. The Ivorian right back may feel he could enjoy more games in the Serie A, after playing only 17 matches in the Premier League following his move from Paris Saint-Germain one year ago.

However, 28-year-old former Torino full back Darmian remains Napoli's main priority. United are expecting an offer around £18m for the Italy international, as Darmian's potential departure would leave Jose Mourinho's squad slightly uncovered behind, whilst the Neapolitan club are aiming for a loan deal with the chance of making it permanent next season.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Darmian has made 54 appearances for the Red Devils since his arrival from Torino in 2015 and has arguably been given little opportunity at Old Trafford to shine to his full potential. If Napoli do not manage to secure the 28-year-old though, Aurier will become the Italian club's main target. 

