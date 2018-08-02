PHOTO: Everton New Boy Lucas Digne Causes Massive Stir With Ill-Advised Tattoo

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

France defender Lucas Digne may prove to be an Everton fan favourite next season, having signed for the Toffees from Barcelona on a five-year deal. However, one of his tattoos is unlikely to endear him to his new club's fans.

As shown in the following tweet, the words tattooed on the former Barcelona star's chest are generally associated with a different Merseyside club:

Admittedly, his tattoo reads 'I Never Walk Alone', as opposed to 'You'll Never Walk Alone', the title of the Gerry and the Pacemakers song which Liverpool fans have made their own. Nevertheless, for the Goodison Park faithful, the similarity is more than a little unfortunate.

Of course, if the 25-year-old left back's performances justify his reported price tag of around €22m, he will quickly be forgiven. In any case, he will likely hope for more game time in the Premier League than he enjoyed in Spain.

Digne endured two frustrating seasons at the Nou Camp after signing for the Catalans in 2016, making just 29 appearances in La Liga. He also suffered the disappointment of being left out of France's triumphant FIFA World Cup squad this summer.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Digne's arrival at Goodison Park inevitably raises questions about the future of Leighton Baines. The England international is now 33 years old, so Digne will likely hope to replace him as Everton's first choice left back.

Without wishing to be disrespectful to Baines, Digne certainly seems to have a better chance of a regular starting berth at Goodison Park than at the Nou Camp, where he had to compete with Jordi Alba.

In any case, signing a player of Digne's calibre is a positive statement of intent by the Everton hierarchy. This can only be good news for the Toffees, who will surely be desperate to avoid another mediocre Premier League campaign after finishing in eighth place with just 49 points last season.

