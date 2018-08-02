REVEALED: The Reason Max Meyer's Move to Crystal Palace Has Yet to Be Announced

It's been revealed that Max Meyer's impending transfer to Crystal Palace is yet to be confirmed due to the London club awaiting international clearance for the move to take place.

The 22-year-old has been a free agent after letting his contract at Schalke run to its conclusion last season, and now looks set to be joining Roy Hodgson's side on a four-year deal which will earn him £80k-a-week.

Despite the deal appearing complete, the club are yet to announce the signing, although Sky Sports reporter Mike Wedderburn has confirmed that the reason behind the hold up is due Crystal Palace awaiting international clearance for the move.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by The Express, he said: "We understand Crystal Palace are awaiting for international clearance before they can announce the signing of Max Meyer. He's been a free agent since leaving Schalke at the end of last season."





Meyer impressed in his final season for Schalke after being converted to a holding midfielder by Domenico Tedesco, helping the club to second place in the Bundesliga, behind runaway winners Bayern Munich.

Should the German international complete his move to Selhurst Park as is expected, he will be the third signing this window, joining goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and recent acquisition Cheikhou Kouyate from fellow Premier League side West Ham.

Ahead of their season opener against playoff winners Fulham, Crystal Palace could be lining up for the game at Craven Cottage with a new striker, as links to Swansea forward Jordan Ayew fail to go away, with only seven days of the transfer window remaining.