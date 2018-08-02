Swedish Striker Linked With Newcastle Move But Salomon Rondon Deal Frustrates Rafa Benitez

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is desperately trying to make the most of his measly transfer budget as he hopes to use the money from Aleksandar Mitrovic's sale to sign two new strikers.

Mitrovic joined Fulham earlier this week for £22m, some of which will be spent on the imminent arrival of Yoshinori Muto, who is waiting on a work permit before he can complete his move to St James' Park.

Another purchase which could be in the pipeline is that of Isaac Kiese Thelin, the Anderlecht striker. Belgian outlet HLN claims that a bid in the region of £6m has been accepted, but Shields Gazette journalist Miles Starforth denies that this is the case.

Newcastle's interest in West Brom's Salomon Rondon is definitely bona fide, as confirmed by Benitez himself. The Spaniard admitted on Wednesday that the Magpies were still interested, but the ball is now in West Brom's court and they will be reluctant to sell the Venezuelan.

"It could be fine if we have an agreement but we have to respect West Brom, and what they decide," Benitez said, quoted by the Newcastle Chronicle.

"We have been talking for a while about players. I think it’s the time to act, more than talk."

Newcastle lost 4-0 in a friendly to Braga on Wednesday, after which Benitez launched a scathing indictment of the club's transfer policy, which relies on a sell-to-buy model with chairman Mike Ashley unwilling to provide any financial backing.

Benitez has been trying to use Dwight Gayle as a makeweight to help the Rondon deal go through but the former Crystal Palace man doesn't want to return to playing Championship football.

Newcastle have just one more week to thrash out some final deals before the English transfer window closes on 9 August.