VIDEO: Real Madrid Star Caught Mocking David de Gea With 'Karius' Chant Before Pre-Season Match

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio was caught on camera making a cheeky dig at Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea before their pre-season friendly, repeatedly shouting 'Karius' at his Spain teammate in the tunnel.

The video clearly shows the 22-year-old indulging in a little pre-game banter with De Gea, seemingly comparing his World Cup howler against Portugal to Liverpool stopper Loris Karius' high profile blunder against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Asensio calling De Gea "Karius" after Real Madrid vs. Man Unieted friendly 😐pic.twitter.com/6wkRQFbhNT — Liverpool Family (@lfc_family) August 1, 2018

The video is unlikely to endear Los Blancos any further with Liverpool fans, who expressed their condemnation of their opposition's rough treatment of their goalkeeper following the match. Veteran Sergio Ramos was highlighted as a key contributor to Karius' blunders, after he appeared to elbow the German goalkeeper in the head before his mistakes.

The Reds will be desperate for revenge this season, and will be hoping for a Champions League reunion with the Spanish side to level the score from their defeat in May. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has brought in Brazilian number one Alisson on a record £67m deal, and will be hoping to have solved a key issue in his squad with the purchase.

The new Liverpool number one is set to make his non-competitive debut against Napoli in a pre-season later in the month. Despite conceding seven goals against the Reds during their Champions League semi-final clashes last season, Alisson is widely regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in world football, and keeps Manchester City's Ederson out of the Brazil starting XI.