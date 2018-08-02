West Brom Set to Sign Manchester City Youngster On Loan Ahead of Season Opener Against Bolton

West Brom are closing in on Manchester City centre back Tosin Adarabioyo, with a season-long loan deal set to be agreed.

The 20-year-old appears to be heading for a season at the Hawthorns to gain valuable first-team experience with Darren Moore's side, with MailOnline Sport reporting that the youngster will drop into the Championship to play games, rather than wait for the path to clear in City's defensive pecking order.

Tosin Adarabioyo’s heading to West Brom on a season-long loan. — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) August 2, 2018

Adarabioyo is a highly rated prospect at the Etihad Stadium, so much so that he signed a new four-year contract at the club in 2017, amid interest from a host of Premier League rivals.

Despite being behind the likes of club captain Vincent Kompany, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte in the pecking order, the England Under-19 international featured in four first team games last season, twice in the Champions League and twice in the EFL Cup.

The majority of his appearances last season however came for Manchester City's Under-23 side, where he made 12 appearances in Premier League 2 as the Citizens finished sixth in the table.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Should the prospected move for Adarabioyo go through, he will join fellow new arrivals Kyle Bartley, Jonathan Bond, Sam Johnstone, Conor Townsend, and Harvey Barnes at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies preparation for life in English football's second tier could be dealt a major blow however, with Salomon Rondon almost certain to leave the club. The Venezuelan striker looks set for a Premier League return with Newcastle, though the deal is currently being held up by Dwight Gayle's apparent reluctance to move the other way.