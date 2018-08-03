Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac Out for 8-10 Weeks With Knee Injury While Aaron Ramsey Nurses Calf Problem

Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac is set to miss the beginning of the season, with the Gunners having reported that the Bosnia and Herzegovina international will likely watch 8-10 weeks of action pass him by as he treats a knee injury.

The player had limped off injured during the pre-season clash with Chelsea on Wednesday after a coming together with Blues wide man Victor Moses, and has since had scans done on his left knee.

An injury update provided by Arsenal on their official website states that the player will be sidelined between eight and ten weeks.

Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey also went off against the Gunners' London rivals with a calf issue in midweek. The player is hoping to return to training by next week, however.

"Sead Kolasinac sustained an injury to his left knee. Will be out for 8-10 weeks," a statement on Arsenal's official website reads. "Aaron Ramsey developed tightness in his right calf. Continues to be assessed. Aiming to train next week."

Arsenal will be hoping to at least have Ramsey back in time for the start of the season as they have a very difficult set of opening matches. They will play hosts to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in their first game and then head to Stamford Bridge for a showdown against Chelsea in their following fixture.

A London derby against a new-look West Ham side awaits post their result at the Bridge, with Cardiff City, Newcastle United and Everton poised to face them after that.