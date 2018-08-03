Barcelona Complete Signing of Arturo Vidal From Bayern on Three-Year Deal

Barcelona have signed Aruturo Vidal from Bayern Munich for a fee believed to be around £27m.

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of midfielder Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich for a fee believed to be around £27m.

The 31-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Camp Nou, with his move to the Catalan giants ending his highly successful three year stay in the Bundesliga.

A statement confirming the deal on Barcelona's official website said:

"Agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Arturo Vidal. The agreement is for the next three seasons and is pending a medical examination.

"FC Barcelona will shortly inform everyone about the arrival of the player and the agenda of the presentation ceremony. "

TF-Images/GettyImages

Vidal's move to Barça comes as somewhat of a surprise, with the Chilean international having been strongly linked with a move to Inter in recent weeks. 

The Nerazzurri's signing of Radja Nainggolan, along with their apparent interest in Real Madrid star Luka Modrić, is believed to have held up the deal though, allowing the La Liga champions to swoop in and bring Vidal to Spain instead.

Vidal has accrued quite the trophy collection during his career so far, collecting three Bundesliga crowns in a row with Bayern, in addition to four consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus. Astonishingly, those title wins have all occurred during the past seven seasons, with the Chilean no doubt confident that he will add to his trophy haul with Barça.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Despite his accomplishments, Vidal is likely to face stiff competition for places in Barça's midfield, with Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and new signing Arthur also vying for a place in Ernesto Valverde's starting XI.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)