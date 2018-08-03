Barcelona Set to Sign Teenage Senegal World Cup Star From Belgian Side KAS Eupen

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Barcelona are expected to make 19-year-old Senegalese right-back Moussa Wague their fourth signing of the summer after Arthur, Clement Lenglet and Malcom, with the Catalan press reporting that an announcement is imminent after the player arrived for a medical on Thursday.


Wague, who started his football journey at the Aspire Academy in Qatar, will join Barça from Belgian club KAS Eupen and is expected to initially link up with the club's B team.

MB Media/GettyImages

According to Sport, the teenager would train with the first team, however. In time, the hope would be that he can challenge Nelson Semedo as starting right-back, allowing the versatile Sergi Roberto to return to his former role in midfield.

Despite his young age, Wague has already played 12 times for Senegal at senior international level. He was part of his country's World Cup squad in Russia earlier this summer and even scored in the 2-2 group stage draw against Japan.

That goal also made Wague the youngest African goalscorer in World Cup history.

Koji Watanabe/GettyImages

Semedo, who will be faced with the threat of Wague trying to take his place, has been speaking about the 'positive things' that Barça have done so far in pre-season.

The team was beaten 4-2 by Roma after a 2-2 draw with Tottenham and is now preparing to face AC Milan in the third of three US tour games. At this stage, results are less important than performances and fitness, with Semedo pleased with the progress being made.

COOPER NEILL/GettyImages

"We don't have all of our players but there are a lot of positive things to look at. There are also things we can work on to continue improving," he said.

