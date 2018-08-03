Belgian International Leander Dendoncker Reportedly Turns Down Offers From Crystal Palace & Wolves

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker has reportedly turned down a move to Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Wolves.

It comes after he was linked to some other Premier League clubs such as Manchester UnitedChelseaEverton and West Ham according to the Sun.

The Belgium World Cup star, who helped beat England in the group stages of the World Cup this summer, has rejected interest from Premier League clubs. A source close to Anderlecht said: 

"All the options that Leander [Dendoncker] had are now disappearing.

MB Media/GettyImages

"For example, he has rejected offers from Crystal Palace and Wolves.

"He listens a bit too much to certain people who don't understand how the football business works."

Dendoncker has earned just six caps for his country, yet that is no easy feat with a team containing Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne. The 23-year-old is still a hot prospect and he won the Belgian First Division A, two seasons ago with Anderlecht.

Last season Dendoncker made 27 Belgian First Division A appearances as well as six appearances in the Champions League.

MB Media/GettyImages

Palace boss Roy Hodgson won't be too disappointed with this news as the club have just signed West Ham defensive midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate for £9.5m. Hodgson's team have also acquired Vicente Guaita from Getafe and free agent Max Meyer. 

Meanwhile Wolves have also been busy in this summer's transfer window. Joao Moutinho has joined the club from Monaco with Raul Jimenez and Rui Patricio also being added to their squad.

Stevenage v Crystal Palace - Pre-Season Friendly

Wolves' first Premier League match is against Everton on 11 August, while Palace play Fulham on the same day.

