Burnley Reportedly Agree £15m Fee for Middlesbrough Defender Ben Gibson

Burnley are poised to make Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson their first signing of the summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Downie is reporting that the Clarets have had a £15m bid accepted by Boro following two unsuccessful approaches in the last two days.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Burnley have agreed a fee of £15m with Middlesbrough for Ben Gibson," he tweeted on Friday. "The Clarets had failed with two previous bids of £12m & £13m over the past 48 hours."

Gibson has made 185 appearances for the Riverside club since 2010 and signed a five-year deal last season. He has been with Boro since 2005.

The centre-back has represented England at levels Under-17 to Under-21 and was called up to the Three Lions' senior side as a replacement for an injured Chris Smalling in March of last year.

He has been attracting quite a bit of attention this summer, with Leicester City, Everton and West Ham all rumoured to be interested in his signature. However, Burnley are reported as having stolen a march on rival suitors and could soon get the player on their books.

Sean Dyche will be pleased to welcome the talented 25-year-old to Turf Moor this summer as he will hope his troops can perform as admirably as they did last season, when they finished seventh on the Premier League table.

The Clarets already boast a formidable defensive line, yet Gibson's arrival would certainly embellish Dyche's setup as he aims to keep his team in the top half of the table in the upcoming term.