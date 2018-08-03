Former Spain Under-21 Coach Albert Celades Re-Joins Real Madrid as Julen Lopetegui's Assistant

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Real Madrid have announced the appointment of their former midfielder Albert Celades as assistant coach to new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Celades played at Madrid for five years, between 2000-2005, and won two league titles with the Spanish giants, as well as their ninth Champions League trophy.

Most recently, Celades was employed as Spain's Under-21 head coach, a position he held from 2014 to 2018, having previously coached the country's Under-16 squad.

"Albert Celades joins Real Madrid as assistant coach Julen Lopetegui," Madrid stated on their official website. 

"His coaching career is linked to the lower categories of Spain, where he has held the position of U21 coach from 2014 to 2018. 

Nils Petter Nilsson/GettyImages

"With this category he was runner-up in Europe in 2017. He previously led the U-16 team. In addition, he was present at the last World Cups in Brazil and Russia as an assistant coach of the Spanish national team."

Born in Barcelona, Celades has also played for the Camp Nou occupants and has represented both Spain and Catalonia at international level.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)