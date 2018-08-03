Former Spain Under-21 Coach Albert Celades Re-Joins Real Madrid as Julen Lopetegui's Assistant

Real Madrid have announced the appointment of their former midfielder Albert Celades as assistant coach to new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Celades played at Madrid for five years, between 2000-2005, and won two league titles with the Spanish giants, as well as their ninth Champions League trophy.

Most recently, Celades was employed as Spain's Under-21 head coach, a position he held from 2014 to 2018, having previously coached the country's Under-16 squad.

"Albert Celades joins Real Madrid as assistant coach Julen Lopetegui," Madrid stated on their official website.

"His coaching career is linked to the lower categories of Spain, where he has held the position of U21 coach from 2014 to 2018.

"With this category he was runner-up in Europe in 2017. He previously led the U-16 team. In addition, he was present at the last World Cups in Brazil and Russia as an assistant coach of the Spanish national team."

Born in Barcelona, Celades has also played for the Camp Nou occupants and has represented both Spain and Catalonia at international level.