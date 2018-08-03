Fulham Consider £4.5m Move for Senegal Star to Add to Defence Following Mawson Capture

Fulham's quest to build their squad into a state of Premier League readiness continues ahead of the start of the new season, with Senegalese defender Kara Mbodji the latest to be linked with a move to Craven Cottage.

According to The Sun, Fulham are ready to bid £4.5m for Mbodji, who currently plays for Belgian side R.S.C Anderlecht.





His manager, Hein Vanhaezebrouck, has apparently decided Mbodji is no longer part of Anderlecht's plans, while 28-year-old Mbodji has in the past indicated a desire to play in the Premier League.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is reportedly still looking to improve his side's defence, despite having signed Alfie Mawson for a free thought to be around £20m.





Should Mbodji make the move to Craven Cottage, there will be a familiar face waiting to greet him, with the defender having previously played alongside Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic at Anderlecht.

A knee-injury in December 2017 kept Mbodji out for the second half of last season, while he didn't feature for Senegal in their World Cup campaign in Russia.