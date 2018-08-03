Fulham Consider £4.5m Move for Senegal Star to Add to Defence Following Mawson Capture

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Fulham's quest to build their squad into a state of Premier League readiness continues ahead of the start of the new season, with Senegalese defender Kara Mbodji the latest to be linked with a move to Craven Cottage. 

According to The Sun, Fulham are ready to bid £4.5m for Mbodji, who currently plays for Belgian side R.S.C Anderlecht. 


His manager, Hein Vanhaezebrouck, has apparently decided Mbodji is no longer part of Anderlecht's plans, while 28-year-old Mbodji has in the past indicated a desire to play in the Premier League.

MB Media/GettyImages

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is reportedly still looking to improve his side's defence, despite having signed Alfie Mawson for a free thought to be around £20m.


Should Mbodji make the move to Craven Cottage, there will be a familiar face waiting to greet him, with the defender having previously played alongside Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic at Anderlecht. 

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

A knee-injury in December 2017 kept Mbodji out for the second half of last season, while he didn't feature for Senegal in their World Cup campaign in Russia. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)