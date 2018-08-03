Fulham Rival Real Sociedad in Loan Pursuit of Real Madrid Youngster Theo Hernandez

August 03, 2018

Fulham are reportedly eyeing a loan move for young Real Madrid full-back Theo Hernandez, who is expected to leave the Bernabeu this summer after failing to establish himself since a high profile move from city rivals Atletico last year.


Hernandez has recently been linked with Real Sociedad since it became apparent that he could leave Los Blancos, at least temporarily. But, according to Marca, Fulham are looking at a possible deal that would financially blow the Basque side out of the water.

In the final days of the English transfer window, the Cottagers are said to be ready to pay a €2m (£1.8m) loan fee as well as cover 100% of the 20-year-old's salary. And that is apparently more than Real Sociedad are willing or able to afford.

It is not as simple as making the deal more attractive to those in Madrid, however, as Marca notes that Hernandez and his representatives would still prefer to join La Real in San Sebastian.

Hernandez, whose brother Lucas won the World Cup with France this summer, has previously shown that he has what it takes to be a regular in La Liga after spending the 2016/17 season on loan at Deportivo Alaves from Atetico and missing only six games.

During his sole season at Real so far, the French defender featured in only 13 La Liga games and spent most of the campaign on the bench behind the vastly experienced Marcelo.

Fulham are just days away from their first Premier League game in four years and already boast one of the most exciting young left-sided players in Europe in Ryan Sessegnon.

