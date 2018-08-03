Gonzalo Higuain Reveals Why He Snubbed Chelsea Move for AC Milan This Summer

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Former Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain has explained why he chose to join Milan instead of Chelsea this summer, despite his high regard for Blues manager Maurizio Sarri. The Argentina striker has moved to the San Siro from Juve on a one-year loan deal for £16m, but will cost Milan £32m if they decide to make his loan move permanent.

As quoted by the Sun, Higuain's explanation for his decision was very simple. "The only person who wanted me at Chelsea was Sarri," he claimed, adding: "Here, everyone wanted me... that was my reason for choosing."

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Although the Argentinian was evidently unimpressed by Chelsea's attitude towards him, he was full of praise for Sarri, saying: "In total sincerity, the esteem that I have for Sarri is great."

Given Higuain's excellent record under Sarri's management at Napoli, his respect for his former manager is hardly surprising. With I Ciucciarelli, Higuain enjoyed arguably the most successful spell of his career - which included scoring a record-equalling 36 goals in the 2015/16 Serie A season.

He was somewhat less prolific after joining Juve in 2016, but still netted 40 league goals in two seasons - as well as winning both the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia in each of his seasons with La Vecchia Signora.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

If the 30-year-old can maintain his scintillating club form for Milan this season, Chelsea may rue their failure to impress him - especially as they are not currently blessed with a wealth of in-form goalscorers. Olivier Giroud netted just three league goals for the Blues last season, while both Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi are unsettled at Stamford Bridge. 

As part of their deal with Juventus for Higuain, Milan have sold Juve their defender Leonardo Bonucci for £35.1m, while Juve defender Mattia Caldara has joined Milan.

In addition to his club exploits, Higuain has netted 31 goals in 75 appearances for Argentina.

