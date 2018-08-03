Italian Journalist Claims Real Madrid Will Drop €750m Demands for Luka Modric if He Asks to Leave

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has slapped a mammoth €750m price tag on World Cup Golden Ball winner and Inter target Luka Modric - but the figure could change dramatically should the Croatian decide he wants to leave, according to respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 32 year-old has been linked heavily with a switch to Italy, and is expected to hold crunch talks over his future with Perez upon his return to the club's training camp this weekend, after his World Cup heroics with Croatia. 

According to Di Marzio (via Football Italia), there is a possibility that Modric could inform Perez he wants the move to go through and, given his excellent relationship with the Real chief, this could be enough to spark an agreement to allow Modric to join Inter for a more modest price than is currently being reported.

It is reported that Vlado Lemic and Guiseppe Riso - the agents who oversaw Sime Vrsaljko's switch from Madrid to Milan - are currently in contact with the player, acting as intermediaries between him and I Nerazzurri.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

Moadric would join Vrsaljko, along with Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic, in creating a Croatian core to the Inter side, 

The story takes another twist when you consider Lemic also advises Real Madrid target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a player Inter are reportedly hoping will sign for Los Blancos, in order to further free up Modric for a move to the San Siro - according to the Evening Standard, anyway.

It's reported that the Serbian playmaker, who also featured for his country at the World Cup, has been on Real Madrid's radar for some time, and could be lined up as an heir to Modric's crucial role within the Madrid side, while becoming Julen Lopetegui's first marquee signing as Madrid boss.

