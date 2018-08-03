James Morrison Signs New One-Year Deal With West Brom on Eve of Championship Opener

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

West Bromwich Albion favourite James Morrison has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with the club, with the option to extend that for a further 12 months should he so wish.

The 32-year-old, who is the Baggies' longest-serving player currently at the Hawthorns after joining the Midlands outfit in August 2007 from Middlesbrough, is now expected to help play a part in Darren Moore's side's quest for promotion following their relegation from the Premier League last season. 

Before confirming the new deal, which was reported by Albion via their official website on Friday, after no news being in the offing, it was suspected that the Championship side could begin a campaign without the Scotland international within their ranks for the first time in over a decade. 

However, Morrison's consistency on the pitch, which has played an integral part in him already being written into Baggies folklore, and has seen the midfielder score 39 goals during his 11 years and 317 appearances, was seemingly enough to win over any doubters in the Hawthorns hierarchy. 

The West Brom man could now feature in his beloved side's season opener against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, which is expected to be played in front of a sell out crowd. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)