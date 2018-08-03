James Morrison Signs New One-Year Deal With West Brom on Eve of Championship Opener

West Bromwich Albion favourite James Morrison has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with the club, with the option to extend that for a further 12 months should he so wish.

The 32-year-old, who is the Baggies' longest-serving player currently at the Hawthorns after joining the Midlands outfit in August 2007 from Middlesbrough, is now expected to help play a part in Darren Moore's side's quest for promotion following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Before confirming the new deal, which was reported by Albion via their official website on Friday, after no news being in the offing, it was suspected that the Championship side could begin a campaign without the Scotland international within their ranks for the first time in over a decade.

However, Morrison's consistency on the pitch, which has played an integral part in him already being written into Baggies folklore, and has seen the midfielder score 39 goals during his 11 years and 317 appearances, was seemingly enough to win over any doubters in the Hawthorns hierarchy.

The West Brom man could now feature in his beloved side's season opener against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, which is expected to be played in front of a sell out crowd.