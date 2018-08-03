Journalist Claims West Ham Will Beat AC Milan to the Signing of Brazilian Star

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Daily Mail Sports Chief Lee Clayton has claimed that West Ham United will continue their summer overhaul with the signing of Bernard on a free transfer.

Clayton's revelation comes despite news from Italy suggesting that Bernard was edging closer to signing for AC Milan. The Brazilian international was reportedly set to sign for the Serie A giants, but it now appears that the midfielder may now be set for a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea were also rumoured to be interested in signing Bernard, but set a deadline of Tuesday for any deal to be concluded. With the deadline now passed, West Ham and Milan seem set to battle it out for the signature of the midfielder.

The Hammers have been extremely active this transfer window signing Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Issa Diop. Adding Bernard to their squad would provide their midfield with extra depth ahead of another demanding season.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Although West Ham have already made a number of signings, manager Manuel Pellegrini has hinted that there may be more to come. 

Speaking to the club's official website the Chilean said: "It depends which players will not continue in the club and also on the options we have to replace them, so the sporting director and myself as manager have to work very hard to be absolutely sure that we have the squad that we need for the Premier League.

"As you know, it’s always so tight and so difficult so we want to make sure we don’t make a mistake in the makeup of the squad."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)