Jurgen Klopp Sparks Exit Rumours as Liverpool Striker Is Left Out of Squad to Face Napoli

Danny Ings will not be part of the Liverpool squad that faces Napoli in Dublin on Saturday, leading many to believe that he is close to leaving Anfield.

The reasoning for Ings' absence on Liverpool's official website is that Jurgen Klopp wants to give other strikers game time and Ings "will take the benefit of further sessions at Melwood" over the weekend.

But with the Liverpool Echo reporting that as many as four Premier League rivals are taking an interest, it seems quite conceivable that Ings could be staying at home in order to finalise the details of a transfer worth up to £20m.

Ings, Grujic and Matip flying back to Liverpool today rather than on to Dublin with the squad tomorrow. As expected they won’t be involved v Napoli and will train at Melwood instead. I can reveal they have speedy boarding. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) August 3, 2018

Crystal Palace are leading the chase to sign Ings. They are after a striker and hoped that it would be Swansea's Jordan Ayew, but Jairo Riedewald's reluctance to move the other way in a part-exchange deal means that move is now in limbo.

They have now turned their attention to Ings and could be set for a third consecutive big summer signing from Liverpool, having paid £27m for Christian Benteke in 2016 and £26m for Mamadou Sakho last year.

Other conceivable destinations include Southampton, Ings' boyhood club, and Leicester, who need someone to replace the goals of Riyad Mahrez.

The Echo also mentions Newcastle, but given the very tight budgetary constraints at St James Park it seems unlikely that Rafa Benitez would splash £20m on a striker who has made just 14 league appearances over the last three seasons.

Ings' limited game time is no fault of his own. He has struggled with injuries at Anfield and now finds himself as an understudy to one of the most prolific forward trios in European football.

Liverpool are unlikely to reinvest the fee immediately if they sell Ings, as Jurgen Klopp has hinted that the Reds have completed their summer transfer business.