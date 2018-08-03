Leicester City Reportedly Beat Watford to Signature of Exciting Monaco Attacker

Leicester City have reportedly won the race to sign Monaco forward Rachid Ghezzal, ahead of Watford, who were also interested.

The French born Algerian winger featured for Monaco 26 times last season, but was limited in his minutes, most of which came off the bench. The attacker did manage to contribute two goals and four assists however, attracting the attention of some Premier League clubs.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

According to ESPN, Leicester are set for talks with the Algerian after winning the race to sign him ahead of clubs such as Watford and Southampton. It's understood that Ghezzal has already travelled to England for talks with the Foxes, having been given permission by Monaco and underwent a medical in the last 24 hours.

Leicester manager Claude Puel is rumoured to be a big fan of Ghezzal's - the two of them worked together while Puel was manager of Lyon - and that relationship may well have played a part in Leicester managing to acquire him.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Fans of the East Midlands club will be hoping the signing of one Algerian will help plug the hole left by another after Riyad Mahrez departed for Manchester City. If Ghezzal can replicate even 50% of what Mahrez managed at the Foxes then the fans are in for a treat this coming season.