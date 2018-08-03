Leonardo Bonucci Declares 'Juventus Is My Home' as He Exudes Delight Over Return

Leonardo Bonucci has declared that his return to Juventus has made him "really happy".

The Italian centre-back sensationally left for AC Milan last summer, but is now back in Turin after a disappointing year at the San Siro. And he admits it was difficult to imagine him heading back to Juve following his controversial departure.

"It was difficult to imagine that this would happen, but it's fantastic that it has," he told the club's official YouTube channel.

"I'm excited. Turin is my home and Juventus is my home, so I'm really happy to be back."

Bonucci completed the move back to Juve on Thursday as part of a swap deal, with Milan receiving another centre-back in Mattia Caldara.

The San Siro residents have also acquired Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain on a €18m loan deal with the option to buy for an additional €36m at the end of next season.

The centre-forward was unveiled to the press on Friday and opened up on the factors that influenced his move, crediting new Milan general manager Leonardo with influencing his decision.

"I knew Leonardo before and certain he had a big influence on me arriving," Higuain explained. "He convinced me with his words, his faith in me. It was one of the biggest motivating factors for me coming here, and he knows I am grateful to him for me coming here.

"[Juventus coach Massimiliano] Allegri is a coach I had for two years. We had a few differences, but that is not what brought me here -- what brought me here was the conviction Leonardo showed. I won two Scudettos and two Coppa Italias. It was fantastic."