Liverpool Vice-Captain James Milner Reveals Why Reds Can Challenge for Trophies in 2018/19

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has suggested that excellent squad depth and fierce competition for places supplemented by emerging youngsters will serve the Reds very well this season, as they finally look to end a five-year trophy wait and a 28-year league title drought.

Liverpool have fallen agonisingly short on a number of occasions in recent seasons, but Milner is feeling positive ahead of the 2018/19 campaign because there is now 'so much quality'.

Fabinho, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson have arrived this summer alone, while Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah joined in the previous two transfer windows. Even younger players have given the Reds squad improved depth.

"There are so many players here and so much quality and competition for places," Milner told LiverpoolFC.com this week.

"The young lads have come in as well and some people might think that's to make up the numbers at the start, but they've more than proven that wrong. They're here for their quality and pushing everyone as well.

JEFF KOWALSKY/GettyImages

"It's great to see and for them to come in and be as comfortable as they have been, working hard and showing their quality, it's not easy to stand out with the amount of quality players we have in the squad, but they've come in and stood out.

"There is competition for places all over the field and that's what you want at a top team."

What's more, captain Jordan Henderson and fan favourite Trent Alexander-Arnold are still missing after representing England until the final weekend of the World Cup in Russia.

🔜🔙 A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Jul 29, 2018 at 3:04am PDT

Liverpool have two more friendlies against Napoli and Torino before opening their Premier League account against West Ham on Sunday August, having already beaten both Manchester City and Manchester United so far in pre-season.