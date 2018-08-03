Man City Agree One of the Most Lucrative Sponsorship Deals in Sport With Kit Manufacturer Puma

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Puma will become Manchester City's official kit manufacturer from the 2019/20 season onwards in what will be one of the most lucrative sponsorship deals in sport.

City's current kit deal with Nike has been ongoing since 2013, but Mundo Deportivo described it as "not the most lucrative" and claimed that the new agreement with Puma would be a much more financially rewarding partnership.

The value of the deal has not actually been disclosed but it will represent a huge increase on the current £41m-a-season contract that City have with Nike, which is significantly lower than some of their Premier League rivals.

Manchester United's £75m adidas deal is the highest in England, with Chelsea close behind on £60m.

This agreement will also apply to all the teams under the ownership of Manchester City's parent company, City Football Group. Girona, Melbourne City, Club Atletico Torque and Yokohama F. Marinos will also wear Puma from 2019 onwards.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The one exception is New York City FC, who have to wear adidas as part of a unified contract with all other clubs in Major League Soccer.

Manchester City and Girona will continue to wear Nike and Umbro respectively in the 2018/19 season before changing next summer.

There are four Premier League teams who are currently contracted to Puma: Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle.

