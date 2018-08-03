Maurizio Sarri Admits Uncertainty Over Courtois Future & Addresses Willian Pre-Season

Chelsea manager Maurizo Sarri has addressed the rumours of Willian's absence from training this week and expects the Brazilian winger to stay at the club after a 'positive' conversation.

Willian has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, with speculation only fuelled when he failed to report for pre-season on time and eventually arrived for duty five days later than expected.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday's Community Shield clash with Manchester City at Wembley, Sarri has attempted to put the matter to bed.

"I spoke yesterday with him about his lateness. It was a very positive conversation so I'm very happy about it. There is no Willian problem," the boss said, via ChelseaFC.com.

"I'm very confident [Willian will stay]," he added.

Sarri appears less sure about the future of Thibaut Courtois, who recently entered the final 12 months of his contract and is wanted by Real Madrid.

YVES HERMAN/GettyImages

"I don't know. At the moment Courtois is the goalkeeper of Chelsea. I don't know about the future, it depends on the club and especially on him, but I hope Courtois will be our goalkeeper," the 59-year-old coach said.

As far as the Community Shield is concerned, the Italian explained: "First of all I'm looking forward to playing at Wembley because it's my first time.

"The match will be very difficult for us. I want to win because it's very important but at this moment of the season it's very important to have a good performance. We have to improve and I hope to see from my team another step.

"Of course the players are not at the top level, they are a bit tired maybe because of a lot of training, travelling and matches. So we are not at the top level but we have to try to have a good performance and result."