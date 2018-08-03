Napoli Reportedly Agree Personal Terms With Torino Striker Andrea Belotti Ahead of Shock Move

According to reports coming out of Italy, Napoli have agreed a deal with Torino for the sale of striker Andrea Belotti.

SportItalia (via Football Italia) state that an agreement is already in place for Belotti to make the move to Naples, with the club now readying a €50m bid for the forward's services. The agreement is said to involve a five-year contract which would see Belotti earn €3.5m per season at Napoli.



The signing of Belotti - who is nicknamed Il Gallo ('The Rooster') because of his trademark goal celebration - would surely improve Napoli's strike force. Last season, the only true striker in Napoli's squad was Arkadiusz Milik, who managed to score a measly five goals last season - mainly due to ongoing injury concerns.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Last season, ESPN reported that Torino stamped a €100m release clause on Belotti; however Luckily for Napoli, that release clause is said to only apply to foreign suiters.





There are encouraging signs that Belotti wants the move to Napoli, but a €50m fee might not be sufficient for him to seal his move. Torino are said to want up to €65m for the Italian international, and with Belotti's contract set only to run out in 2021, Napoli will likely need to up their offer if they want to secure the striker's services.