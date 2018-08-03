The transfer window approaches its final days and a number of interesting rumors have been circulating as major clubs prepare for the 2018-2019 season. From Chelsea's quest to keep Willian to Man United's need for a stronger backline, here is the latest gossip from around Europe.

AC Milan and Chelsea have joined the pursuit for Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who reportedly doesn't want to join Manchester United and play under Jose Mourinho. Real Madrid are reportedly seeking at least £53m for the 24-year-old, who spent two years in Milan with Inter befor making the move to the Bernabeau. (The Mirror)

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is confident Willian will remain at Chelsea despite interest from Barcelona and Manchester United. The Brazilian has not returned to training from his post-World Cup break. Meanwhile, the Blues have lined up Jordan Pickford, Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland as potential replacements should keeper Thibaut Courtois leave for Real Madrid. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United and Colombian center back Yerry Mina are reportedly close to agreeing to personal terms, but Barcelona's asking price of €40m for the 24-year-old has been a roadbump in negoations. Should Mina make the move to Old Trafford, it'd likely mean the end of Marcos Rojo's time at the club. (Mundo Deportivo via 90 min)

If United strike out on Mina, another potential center back option could be Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng. The German could make the move as part of a swap for Anthony Martial, who is keen to leave United. United could also give Martial to Bayern as part of a deal for Robert Lewandowski. (The Guardian)

Man City keeper Joe Hart will have a medical with Burnley, who are in desperate need of a shot-stopper after injuries to first-choice Nick Pope as well as Tom Heaton. Hart has a year remaining on his City contract, but the 31-year-old does not seem to be a part of Pep Guardiola's plans for the future. (BBC)