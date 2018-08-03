'We All Want Bayern to Be Successful': Thomas Muller Gives His Thoughts New Coach Niko Kovac

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller has spoken of his hopes and expectations for the coming season with the reigning Bundesliga champions.

The versatile forward scored eight times and assisted 16 goals in yet another triumphant Bundesliga campaign for Bayern, but endured a difficult summer as Germany crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Muller however is looking forward to the new season, and is keen to get work underway with new boss Niko Kovac. Speaking to FCBayern.TV via Bundesliga.com, Muller said:

“Generally speaking, Niko Kovac and his brother (assistant Robert) are both former players so we should find a level we can operate on."

The German international also spoke of how the club was united in trying to achieve the goals set out for the coming season.

“We all want Bayern to be successful, that’s clear and that’s why I’m confident we can find a positive path forward together."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Whilst Bayern have been dominant domestically for some time now, success on the European stage has eluded them since 2013, raising questions of the Bundesliga's quality as a whole.

Muller, who is close to making his 300th Bundesliga appearance, will be key to Bayern next season, the onus will fall on the forward to pick up the slack should striker Robert Lewandowski force a move away from the German champions.

