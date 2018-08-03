'We're Not Signing Anyone': Sceptical Newcastle Fans Pour Scorn on Reported Interest in Ligue 1 Star

Newcastle United fans sound less than impressed with the claim - tweeted by football writer Robin Bairner - that their club could be interested in signing Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien.

According to Bairner, Jullien is also coveted by Southampton and Everton and could be available for what he calls the 'bargain' price of €10m. The 25-year-old centre back has made 69 league appearances for Toulouse, scoring five goals.

Newcastle, Southampton and Everton among the side tracking Toulouse centre-back Christopher Jullien, according to local sources. #NUFC #SaintsFC — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 2, 2018

Newcastle's impressive tenth-placed finish in the Premier League last season owed a great deal to their defensive solidity, so it is understandable that Rafael Benitez wants to ensure that the Magpies' back line remains as strong as possible.

However, one could argue that they mainly need reinforcements at the other end of the pitch - 39 goals in 38 league matches last season was a pitiful tally.

In any case, many Magpies fans seem sceptical that their club will actually go from 'tracking' Jullien to making a concrete bid for him. At least these fans seem to have a sense of humour about Mike Ashley's notorious unwillingness to open his wallet:

#nufc love a good tracking, not quite as much as monitoring though, that's our favourite. — Geordie Ahmed (@GeordieAhmed) August 2, 2018

So it’s between Southampton and Everton then — Matt Palfreeman (@iammattpalf) August 2, 2018

I’m afraid that’s a few million too much for Newcastle.. 😞😂 — Mathias L (@Mathiasl84) August 2, 2018

To put it mildly, other fans found it rather more difficult to maintain their cheerful disposition. Paz and Rich Wearz, in particular, have clearly had enough of Ashley's penny-pinching ways:

Oh please. The only way Cashley will consider this is Lascelles our for him in and another £35M into his pocket. Please make it stop it’s just horrendous what this parasite is doing. So much for the parliament discussion. @IfRafaGoesWeGo @NUFC360 #ASHLEYOUT #ridusoftheparasite — paz (@ianparry9) August 2, 2018

Let’s face it, we’re not signing anyone. This transfer window will be the straw that broke the camel’s back and I along with hundreds and thousands of others have had enough #AshleyOut #NUFC — Rich Wearz (@wearz) August 2, 2018

And yet, amid all the scepticism and frustration, at least one fan seemed willing to entertain the possibility that the Magpies might actually sign Jullien:

Good player in fairness... would work well with lascelles — Richard Stanfield (@stan1420) August 2, 2018

Well, that's always assuming that Jamaal Lascelles actually stays at St James' Park, Richard. Still, stranger things have happened.

