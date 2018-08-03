West Brom Confirm Loan Signing of Emerging Man City Centre-Back Tosin Adarabioyo

West Bromwich Albion have completed the loan signing of Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo, becoming the second centre-back the Baggies have signed this summer after Kyle Bartley already arrived at The Hawthorns.

Jonny Evans and Gareth McAuley have both left West Brom since the end of last season and Adarabioyo will look to gain crucial first-team experience as he battles for a place with Bartley, Ahmed Hegazi and Craig Dawson.

The towering 6'5 20-year-old has been with City since an early age and was initially viewed as a prodigy after making his debut for the club's Under-18 team when he was only 14.

He was handed his first-team debut by former boss Manuel Pellegrini in January 2016 in an FA Cup tie against Chelsea and has made a total of seven senior appearances to date.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Adarabioyo was most recently part of City's pre-season tour squad.