Xherdan Shaqiri Reportedly Gives Jurgen Klopp Selection Headache After Impressing in Pre-Season

Liverpool haven't been shy of a big signing this summer, but it's arguably the lowest profile of the arrivals that has been making the headlines on the field so far, as Xherdan Shaqiri has impressed Jurgen Klopp with his pre-season displays.

The Swiss forward signed for a lowly £13m last month, and was expected to offer little more

than cover and depth to the Reds' coveted front three, as his signing was almost left in the shadows, sandwiched between big money deals for Fabinho and Alisson.

Jason Miller/GettyImages

According to the Liverpool Echo, however, it's been Shaqiri who has caught the eye during Liverpool's early training sessions.

And he certainly caught the eye in the Reds' 4-1 friendly win over Manchester United, coming on as a half time substitute and assisting a goal for Daniel Sturridge, before scoring a spectacular overhead kick.

Xherdan Shaqiri already doing Xherdan Shaqiri things in a Liverpool shirt 🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LJgmesjozN — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 29, 2018

Shaqiri told the Liverpool Echo: “You can see this team has amazing players, I feel good and I’m very happy.

“I have played at a lot of big clubs and I want to help this team to go forward.”

What surprised many about Liverpool's win over United was Shaqiri's deployment in a more central role, which suggests he could be used alongside the coveted front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah - rather than as an alternative option.

JEFF KOWALSKY/GettyImages

The departure from 4-3-3 suggests a new found tactical versatility for Liverpool, allowing the likes of Shaqiri and new signing Naby Keita to slot into a number of positions - perhaps as a method of combating the lack of depth and options that cost them several times last season.

