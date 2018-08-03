Yerry Mina Close to Agreeing Man Utd Move But Barçelona's Valuation Could Prove Problematic

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Manchester United's talks to sign Yerry Mina from Barcelona have reached an advanced stage, with an agreement close after ten days of negotiations.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Mina and United have effectively reached an accord on the terms of the Colombian's contract, and all that remains is for Man Utd and Barcelona to finalise the details of the deal.

Friday's edition of Sport (via SportWitness) claims that the Red Devils have sent a delegation to Barcelona to try and thrash it out, but the move could yet hit a stumbling block. Barca's €40m asking price is one that United are reluctant to pay.

Everton are said to be waiting in the wings if the move falls through, as they have been pursuing the 23-year-old since the World Cup. Lyon have also maintained their interest right to the end.


Both Everton and Lyon are willing to include a buyback option in Mina's contract, allowing Barcelona to take him back within a few years if they so wish. United are unwilling to do the same.

Barca paid €11.8m to sign Mina from Palmeiras in January 2018. After just seven months and six first team appearances they have decided to try and cash in for a significant profit.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Mina added significant value to his transfer fee at the World Cup, where he scored headers against Poland, Senegal and England, also keeping two clean sheets.


His defensive partner Davinson Sanchez cost Tottenham €45m last summer and Barca felt that Mina's value should be closer to that figure.


Jose Mourinho recently indicated his disappointment with United's transfer business so far this summer, and they now have less than a week until the window slams shut on the eve of the Premier League season.

