Anthony Martial Expected to Remain at Man Utd Following Club's Failure to Secure a Replacement

Anthony Martial is set to stay at Manchester United this season unless a direct replacement can be acquired prior to deadline day, according to reports.

The Frenchman - who has now returned to training - has had a turbulent few weeks which had many expecting him to leave Old Trafford this summer following both a lack of game time and questionable treatment by manager Jose Mourinho following the birth of his child.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Martial had left the club's pre-season tour of the United States early to attend the birth of his second child, ensuring he missed matches against Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid - a move which saw Mourinho hit out at the youngster both verbally and through his bank account.

The latest episode between the pair stirred up speculation that the France international would seek pastures new ahead of the new campaign, however the Red Devils' attempts to replace the forward have hit a snag.

According to the Mirror, United's pursuit of both Ivan Perisic and Willian have stalled and have left the club unwilling to sanction any potential exit for Martial with a replacement looking unlikely prior to the close of the window on Thursday.

Despite Mourinho being willing to allow the wantaway forward to leave, the report claims a swap deal for Chelsea's Willian was considered but United were unable to see the value in allowing the 22-year-old to be directly replaced by a player edging closer to the 30 mark.

Martial has just one-year remaining on his current deal with United, who have the option to trigger a year extension, and having forked out £44m to date for the forward, United value him at £80m - a figure which has put off potential suitors from elsewhere across Europe.

Martial made just 18 league starts last season, where on only five occasions he completed the full 90 minutes.