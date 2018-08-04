Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Informs Danny Welbeck He's Free to Leave the Emirates This Summer

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has informed Danny Welbeck that he is free to leave the Emirates this summer, according to reports. 

The England international has entered the final year of his contract with the Gunners and finds himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. 

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Injuries have plagued Welbeck's career since his move from Manchester United in 2014. These setbacks have robbed him of the opportunity to play himself into form having failed to start in over 50% of league matches since his arrival at the club. 

With opportunities set to be limited at the Emirate this season, Arsenal are ready to cash in on the 27-year-old before he becomes available on a free transfer next summer, according to the Times, via the Metro

The report claims that Welbeck is confident he possesses the ability to become a regular member of Emery's team but is open to moving on following his string of injuries. 

Everton are reportedly an interested suitor and the Gunners are prepared to listen to any offer they receive for the forward. 

Welbeck was something of a surprise selection in Gareth Southgate's final 23-man World Cup squad in the summer, but he played just 18 minutes having once again found himself behind Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy in the pecking order.

While the Gunners are open to Welbeck's departure, they are also anticipating the exit of both David Ospina and Lucas Perez before the transfer window comes to a close at the end of the month. 

Emery has made six signings so far this summer and has failed to rule out another incoming after links emerged of a move for Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi - should Aaron Ramsey depart. 

