Barcelona Confirm That Aleix Vidal Is Set to Re-Join Sevilla Following Difficult Spell at Camp Nou

Spanish right-back Aleix Vidal will rejoin former side Sevilla from Barcelona this summer, with the Primera Division title holders confirming the two clubs have reached an agreement over an €8.5m deal for the player.

Vidal joined La Blaugrana from Sevilla in 2015 and has since made 49 appearances for the side, with whom he's won two La Liga titles and three Copas del Rey.

❗ [ÚLTIMA HORA] Acuerdo con el Sevilla por el traspaso de Aleix Vidal. Todos los detalles 👇 https://t.co/Hi1lQc9tqP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 4, 2018

"FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Aleix Vidal. Sevilla FC will pay FC Barcelona 8.5 million euros, plus 2M in variables," Barcelona announced via their official website.





"FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Aleix Vidal for his commitment and dedication and wishes him luck and success in the future."

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Barcelona have already sold Lucas Digne to Everton this summer and Yerry Mina appears set to follow the Frenchman out of the Camp Nou, with Manchester United thought to his next destination, despite only arriving in January.





The Catalan side have also reached a deal to sign Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich this week, following their stunning capture of former Bordeaux attacker Malcom last month.