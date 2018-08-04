Barcelona Right Back Aleix Vidal Given Permission by Club to Complete Sevilla Return

Barcelona have announced that right-back Aleix Vidal has been given permission to complete his return to former club Sevilla.

According to Goal, the 28-year-old has left Barca's training camp in the USA and will now finalise a transfer believed to be worth around €9m to the club he left in 2015.

❗ Aleix Vidal viaja hoy a Barcelona con permiso del Club pendiente de cerrar su salida pic.twitter.com/h7Z26HCNpI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 3, 2018

Vidal joined the Catalan side for around €18m but was only ever utilised as a squad player at the Nou Camp, making just 51 appearances in all competitions across three years at the club.

The Spaniard has played a part in Barcelona's pre-season tour of the United States but has clearly been deemed surplus to requirements at the club and has now been permitted to leave, meaning his appearance in the club's 4-2 defeat to Roma may very well be Vidal's final outing in a Barcelona shirt.

Vidal has played for a host of clubs across Spain, beginning his career with Espanyol before going on to play for the likes of Almeria, Mallorca and eventually Sevilla.

The right-back, who can also play as a winger, has been capped one time by the Spanish national side, with his bow for La Furia Roja coming back in 2015. However, Vidal has been unable to add to his one cap, perhaps due to limited playing time at Barcelona.

Barcelona have completed the signings of Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux and Bayern Munich's Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal as Ernesto Valverde's side look to consolidate on their position as Spain's top club, having won La Liga at a canter last season.