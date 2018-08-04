Burnley Turn Attention to Aberdeen Youngster After Superb Europa League Goal

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Burnley are interested in signing of Aberdeen's 18-year-old Lewis Ferguson, after the young star scored a superb overhead kick against the Clarets in Europa League qualification.

Sean Dyche's side are still yet to make a signing this summer with under one week remaining in the window, but may be tempted to make a late move for the youngster, according to the Daily Mail.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Their heads were turned during the Europa League clash between Burnley and Aberdeen, when Ferguson scored a stunning strike to draw the Scottish Premiership side level around the half hour mark. The moment of brilliance by the teenager was also his first competitive goal on his debut for his new side.

Having only moved to Aberdeen earlier this summer, the fee for his former club Hamilton Academical is still to be determined by a tribunal.

Speaking following their defeat to the Clarets, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes was full of praise for Ferguson after a promising debut.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

He said: "I thought he epitomised a lot of my team. The focus is on him because he's so young, but he has that personality and confidence.


"He is having to learn quickly. He is an outstanding young man who will only get better. Nothing fazes him and that's what I love about him. He is only 18 but technically and physically he can handle it against proper men.

"When he gets moments to light up the game and shows he's more than that, he took his goal fantastically well."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)