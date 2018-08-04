Burnley Turn Attention to Aberdeen Youngster After Superb Europa League Goal

Burnley are interested in signing of Aberdeen's 18-year-old Lewis Ferguson, after the young star scored a superb overhead kick against the Clarets in Europa League qualification.



Sean Dyche's side are still yet to make a signing this summer with under one week remaining in the window, but may be tempted to make a late move for the youngster, according to the Daily Mail.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Their heads were turned during the Europa League clash between Burnley and Aberdeen, when Ferguson scored a stunning strike to draw the Scottish Premiership side level around the half hour mark. The moment of brilliance by the teenager was also his first competitive goal on his debut for his new side.



Having only moved to Aberdeen earlier this summer, the fee for his former club Hamilton Academical is still to be determined by a tribunal.



Speaking following their defeat to the Clarets, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes was full of praise for Ferguson after a promising debut.



James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

He said: "I thought he epitomised a lot of my team. The focus is on him because he's so young, but he has that personality and confidence.





"He is having to learn quickly. He is an outstanding young man who will only get better. Nothing fazes him and that's what I love about him. He is only 18 but technically and physically he can handle it against proper men.

"When he gets moments to light up the game and shows he's more than that, he took his goal fantastically well."