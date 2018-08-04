Everton Forward Kevin Mirallas Joins Serie A Fiorentina on Season-Long Loan

Everton have announced that Belgian winger Kevin Mirallas is set to join Fiorentina on loan for the 2018/19 season, with the Italian side also confirming the deal.

A statement on Everton's official website simply stated that Mirallas will complete the move 'subject to a medical' with further information likely to be added later.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina confirmed the deal at their end via the club's official Twitter account.

Mirallas joined Everton from Greek side Olympiacos in 2012, making 186 appearances for the club in all competitions across his six years on Merseyside.

Though he was a fairly consistent source of goals across his time at Everton, the winger has seen his influence at Goodison Park diminish in recent years, making just 13 appearances in all competitions last season and spending the second half of the season on loan at Olympiacos.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Mirallas has also been capped 57 times by Belgium, though he was not a part of the squad which recently came third at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

With Everton adding Watford winger Richarlison to their ranks in a £35m deal this summer, as well as signing Theo Walcott in January, Mirallas' path back to the forefront of Everton's squad seems trickier than ever and it would seem that the 30-year-old is not part of new manager Marco Silva's plans for the club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Fiorentina came eighth in Serie A in the 2017/18 season, finishing three points behind Atalanta to narrowly miss out on qualification for the Europa League.

Meanwhile in the Premier League, Everton also finished eighth, with the club looking to improve on a mixed bag of the season during which the club had hoped to challenge the league's established 'big six'.