Everton Forward Kevin Mirallas Joins Serie A Fiorentina on Season-Long Loan

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Everton have announced that Belgian winger Kevin Mirallas is set to join Fiorentina on loan for the 2018/19 season, with the Italian side also confirming the deal.

A statement on Everton's official website simply stated that Mirallas will complete the move 'subject to a medical' with further information likely to be added later.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina confirmed the deal at their end via the club's official Twitter account.

Mirallas joined Everton from Greek side Olympiacos in 2012, making 186 appearances for the club in all competitions across his six years on Merseyside.

Though he was a fairly consistent source of goals across his time at Everton, the winger has seen his influence at Goodison Park diminish in recent years, making just 13 appearances in all competitions last season and spending the second half of the season on loan at Olympiacos.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Mirallas has also been capped 57 times by Belgium, though he was not a part of the squad which recently came third at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

With Everton adding Watford winger Richarlison to their ranks in a £35m deal this summer, as well as signing Theo Walcott in January, Mirallas' path back to the forefront of Everton's squad seems trickier than ever and it would seem that the 30-year-old is not part of new manager Marco Silva's plans for the club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Fiorentina came eighth in Serie A in the 2017/18 season, finishing three points behind Atalanta to narrowly miss out on qualification for the Europa League.

Meanwhile in the Premier League, Everton also finished eighth, with the club looking to improve on a mixed bag of the season during which the club had hoped to challenge the league's established 'big six'.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)