Fans on Twitter Go Wild as Spurs Are Linked With Late Swoop for Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic

Tottenham's miserable transfer window is persisting as they are still yet to make a single signing so far this summer.

Plenty of rumours surrounding potential signings have come and gone but Maurico Pochettino is yet to add to his current squad, much to the disappointment of Spurs fans everywhere. Their current squad is certainly capable of competing again next season but, as has been proven in the past, if you don't make any changes then you will traditionally be left behind by your rivals.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Top six rivals such as Liverpool and Arsenal have shelled out for a number of new arrivals, making Tottenham's transfer failings all the more apparent. However, the latest transfer rumour doing the rounds is that they are now interested in signing Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic, who has long been surplus to requirements for Los Blancos.

Tottenham fans are well aware that these are just rumours at this stage, but many have been urging their side to do everything they can to make sure the Croatian is a Tottenham player before the end of the transfer window on the 9th of August.

The only midfielder Spurs should be focusing on is Mateo Kovačić. I said it 2 months ago. Make a £60m bid and get it done! #COYS #THFC — Cappy (@Cappy20) August 3, 2018

Spurs need to put in an offer for Kovacic 😍 — Big Barda (@NickiiDupre) August 2, 2018

Upgrade on Dembele. Get him in — Matt Walters (@mattwalters28) August 3, 2018

But, despite this enthusiasm from some fans, others are taking a more realistic approach given the numerous disappointments they have had to endure so far this summer.

I don’t think Martial and Kovačić are ridiculous asks as fans, to be fair. They’re just ridiculous asks of a Levy-run Spurs. If Toby is still going, we probably also need another CB on top of that. But we haven’t really done the business this window have we? — Ⲛⲓⲕⲟⲗⲁⲟⲥ 🇪🇬 (@TorontoHooligan) August 4, 2018

Out:

Toby

Dembele



In: — Joe B 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JblincoTHFC) August 3, 2018

Signing Kovacic just sounds too perfect for Tottenham to do it... — COYS NEWS (@coys_news) August 4, 2018

With just days remaining in this summer's transfer window, Spurs don't have long to turn around a bitterly disappointing transfer window. If they can't attract any new signings then their push for another season in the Champions could very well be compromised.

Time will tell to see if Daniel Levy is willing to pull out his cheque book to provide Tottenham fans with some long overdue good news.