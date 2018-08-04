Liverpool Fans Claim Midfielder 'Needs to Be Sold' After Suffering Calf Injury in Pre-Season

Football fans are not famed for their ability to reach a consensus on just about anything, but Liverpool supporters have seemingly broken that mould with their analysis of the future of first team playmaker Adam Lallana.

The injury-prone midfielder has (you guessed it) suffered yet another injury during pre-season and will no longer be part of the squad that faces S.S.C. Napoli on Sunday. Instead, the Englishman will return to Melwood to undergo rehabilitation on a calf problem.

The Reds were hopeful that Lyon star Nabil Fekir would become their new creative spark and an agreement was even reached over the transfer.

However, much to the delight of every football fan who doesn't support Liverpool, the deal collapsed at the eleventh hour despite Fekir having already completed his media duties with the club - the failed transfer had a lot of similarities to the club's pursuit of Virgil van Dijk last year.

With fans now frustrated after losing out on Fekir - it's not like Liverpool have signed Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alisson Becker or anything is it - Lallana's latest knock has pushed fans to the edge, with the player's future now being called into question.

Another injury was hardly what Lallana needed, especially as the midfielder was already attracting media attention for a sudden change in har style. The 30-year-old (let me repeat, 30-year-old) has opted to go with a David Beckham style mohican ahead of the new season - at least it wasn't the cornrows...

The new Premier League season kicks off for Liverpool with a home match against a revitalised West Ham, who have spent over £85m on new signings this summer - not to mention the free signings of Jack Wilshere and Ryan Fredericks.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have parted ways with £163m ahead of the new season, with only four new players joining their ranks. However, the club have identified the key areas that need strengthening, with a goalkeeper, defensive midfielder and box-to-box player all arriving at Anfield this summer.