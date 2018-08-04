Liverpool Legend Steve Nicol Predicts How Arsenal Will Fare Under Newly Appointed Unai Emery

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Steve Nicol has predicted where he thinks Arsenal will finish this season under new manager Unai Emery.

The Spanish manager was appointed as Arsene Wenger's replacement following a 22-year stint in charge in north London. Wenger's final season saw him fail to guide his side to the Champions League, but there are high hopes that, under the tutelage of Emery, that Arsenal can make it back into Europe's top competition.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

Arsenal have already enjoyed a busy transfer window where they have made five signings to bolster their current squad. Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi have all been brought in to change Arsenal's fortunes.


But Nicol believes that the squad still isn't up to scratch and that it will incredibly difficult to break back into the top four this season. 

Lionel Ng/GettyImages

“Success would be getting in the top four,” Nicol told ESPN FC (via TheSportReview).

“The squad they have right now isn’t close to any of the teams who will get in the top four.”

Emery has the unenviable task of hosting reigning Premier League champions Manchester City for Arsenal's opening fixture on the 12th of August, followed by a trip across London to face Chelsea a week later.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

It may well prove to be a transitional period for Arsenal, but Emery's time at the Emirates will be measured by how close he gets to the top four. If he is able to inspire a turn around in the Gunners' recent league finishes then he could very well go on to achieve greatness in seasons to come.

