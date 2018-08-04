Liverpool Legend Urges Reds to Stay Away From Bayern Munich Star and Assess Other Targets

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has urged Liverpool not to sign Bayern Munich veteran Jerome Boateng.
In recent weeks, the Reds have been linked with a variety of centre backs in their reported pursuit of a world class partner for Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence.
The Merseyside outfit are interested in bringing the 29-year-old German international to Anfield, according to Sport Bild.
As quoted by the Mirror, Nicol however believes that Liverpool should look elsewhere for a top class centre-half, due to the player's reoccurring injuries in recent seasons.
“I am not a huge fan. The past 12 months, he has had injury problems. So right now, no.”
Liverpool signed long-term target Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January for £75m and has become the lead of the Reds' defence over the past eight months.
So far this summer Liverpool have added Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, Fabinho from AS Monaco and Alisson Becker from Roma for a combined £154m, and may be looking to dip into the market one last time in order to strengthen their defensive line.
The Reds have also been linked with Croatian World Cup star Domagaj Vida from Besiktas who plays alongside Dejan Lovren at international level.