Luka Modric Set for Crunch Talks With Real Madrid Chief to Make Final Decision Over Inter Switch

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Luka Modric is expected to meet with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for crunch talks next week, as his future at the Bernabeu comes under increasing speculation following Inter's pursuit of the Croatian star.

Modric, 32, emerged as a shock target for the Italian giants as their summer rebuild sees them continue to poach talent from across Europe, with the Real Madrid man the latest to have seemingly had his head turned. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

While earlier reports claimed Perez had slapped an eye watering €750m price tag on the World Cup Golden Ball winner, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has stated that he will only come to his final decision over a potential sale during the decisive meeting between the pair. 

The report claims Modric wants a new challenge and is seeking to end his six-year association with Real, where the strong relationship with the Real chief will see him have his wishes granted through a gentleman's agreement - should he fail to have his mind changed. 

Perez is therefore crucial to any potential deal with the Nerazzurri as his astronomical valuation of the midfielder will need to be reevaluated for Inter to make the transfer a reality before the end of the month. 

Di Marzio claims the Serie A side have already established contact with Modric's representatives and are confident that they can offer personal terms which will satisfy the midfielder's demands.

However, journalist Melchor Ruiz, via The Partidazo of Cope on Twitter, is of the view that Modric has not informed Real of his desire to leave the club, instead the club have received all information from the Italian media. 

Furthermore, he claims the midfielder nor his representatives have yet to make contact with Inter.

The latest twist in the story, however, comes from Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla who claims a change in stance from Perez to allow Modric to leave following his €750m declaration could open the door for other players to seek an exit. 

None more so than Marcelo who was subject to an approach from Juventus earlier in the window after their need for a left back increased with Alex Sandro tipped for the exit door - not to mention his close friend Cristiano Ronaldo having sealed a move to Turin last month. 

