Man City Starlet Leroy Sane Welcomes Competition as Riyad Mahrez Arrives at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane says he welcomes the competition of new arrival Riyad Mahrez, and claims he does not feel threatened by the Algerian's arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to the Mirror (via Sky Sports), Sane said: "I'm totally happy for it - I like competition.

"He's a really good person. When I first met him here, he's really nice, open, and a really class player.

"I think everyone's seen it before in Leicester that's why I'm really happy that he's here."

Mahrez joined City from Leicester City this summer for £60m in a long-awaited transfer, with Pep Guardiola's side having attempted to sign the 27-year-old back in January.

Sane and fellow winger Raheem Sterling both impressed for the club last season, with the German picking up the PFA Young Player of the Year Award.

Nevertheless, Guardiola saw fit to improve his attacking options this summer and the pair will now face competition this season from Mahrez, who won the PFA Player of the Year Award in 2016 after helping Leicester win the Premier League.

After taking English football by storm last season, City's target for the 2018/19 campaign is to win the Champions League and Sane thinks this is an achievable goal for the club.

Speaking to ESPN (again via Sky Sports) Sane said: "Yes - I think, step by step, we're getting closer.





"It's still hard [to accept] that we couldn't achieve more than we did last season. Like always, this will be our target - to be better in this competition.

"It's really hard because you see the other teams and everyone is trying to get better to win the season and stop us too and the way we play, our tactics.

"We have to work hard to get more perfect in some situations."

City will play their first game of the season on the 5th of August, when they take on Chelsea in the Community Shield.