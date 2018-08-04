Man City Starlet Leroy Sane Welcomes Competition as Riyad Mahrez Arrives at Etihad Stadium

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane says he welcomes the competition of new arrival Riyad Mahrez, and claims he does not feel threatened by the Algerian's arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to the Mirror (via Sky Sports), Sane said: "I'm totally happy for it - I like competition.

"He's a really good person. When I first met him here, he's really nice, open, and a really class player.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I think everyone's seen it before in Leicester that's why I'm really happy that he's here."

Mahrez joined City from Leicester City this summer for £60m in a long-awaited transfer, with Pep Guardiola's side having attempted to sign the 27-year-old back in January.

Sane and fellow winger Raheem Sterling both impressed for the club last season, with the German picking up the PFA Young Player of the Year Award. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Nevertheless, Guardiola saw fit to improve his attacking options this summer and the pair will now face competition this season from Mahrez, who won the PFA Player of the Year Award in 2016 after helping Leicester win the Premier League.

After taking English football by storm last season, City's target for the 2018/19 campaign is to win the Champions League and Sane thinks this is an achievable goal for the club.

Speaking to ESPN (again via Sky Sports) Sane said: "Yes - I think, step by step, we're getting closer.


"It's still hard [to accept] that we couldn't achieve more than we did last season. Like always, this will be our target - to be better in this competition.

"It's really hard because you see the other teams and everyone is trying to get better to win the season and stop us too and the way we play, our tactics.

Mike Ehrmann/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

"We have to work hard to get more perfect in some situations."

City will play their first game of the season on the 5th of August, when they take on Chelsea in the Community Shield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)