Maurizio Sarri Hints at One More Midfield Signing Before the End of the Transfer Window

Maurizio Sarri admitted whilst he isn't too interested in the transfer window, he is still eyeing a potential addition to the midfield before the deadline.



Aside from Rob Green, Chelsea have made just one big name signing this window with the arrival of Jorginho from Sarri's former club Napoli for a fee of around £57m, leaving many fans surprised by the lack of signings after a disappointing season last campaign, on top of a new manager arriving at the club.

Albert Perez/GettyImages

Whilst Sarri has met with Roman Abramovic and Chelsea's board members regarding transfers, it's becoming clear that his approach to transfers is a lot more relaxed than the man he took over from - Antonio Conte.



Speaking with Goal , Sarri admitted he has no specific names he wants to sign before the end of the transfer window however did admit that the midfield is an area he believes could do with some strengthening.





He said: "I talk with the club about the market but only one or maybe two times, not more.



Alex Morton/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

"I spoke about positions and characteristics but no names. So, I don’t know. I think we need something, but maybe only a player. We have very good midfielders, but maybe a midfielder with different characteristics [would be a good fit]."



Although he hasn't taken charge of a competitive match yet, Chelsea fans will already be encouraged by the ambition Sarri has shown towards the club in his short time at Stamford Bridge, and he went onto admit he hopes to be manager at Chelsea for quite some time.



He added: "I want to stay here for 10 years, then I have to win. Then it depends on the club, but I want to stay here for a long time."

