Milan Skriniar Insists His Future Is in Inter's Hands Amid Rumours of Manchester United Interest

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Internazionale defender Milan Skriniar says he is happy to remain at the club, but that his future is very much in their hands, amid rumours that Manchester United are preparing an offer for the Slovakian.

Speaking in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport 360), Skriniar admitted he was flattered to hear of interest from United but insisted he was not about to force a move away from San Siro.

“Man United? It’s nice to know that you are appreciated by other big clubs in Europe but I’ve never thought to leave the club,” said Skriniar. “The future depends on the club and I accept whatever they decide.

“New contract? My agent is in talks with chiefs of the club, it’s not done yet, let’s see what happens.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

In the interview Skriniar also ruled out ever leaving to join Inter's Italian rivals AC Milan or Juventus.

The Slovakian star joined Inter from fellow Serie A side Sampdoria last summer and has earned a sterling reputation at the club, becoming renowned as one of the finest young centre-backs in Europe.

United have made signing a new centre-back this summer their rop priority, having already signed a new midfielder in Brazilian Fred and young right-back Diego Dalot from Porto.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

The club have been heavily linked with Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld but the clubs have struggled to settle on a deal for the player so far, with negotiators Edward Woodward and Daniel Levy believed to be some way apart in their valuations of the Belgian.

United have also been linked with a move for Barcelona's Yerry Mina, who impressed at the World Cup with Colombia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)